Ian Harte takes swipe at John Terry over his inferior goalscoring record

Ian Harte has questioned John Terry’s reputation as a goalscoring defender, comparing the ex-Chelsea captain’s record unfavourably to his own.

As a defender himself, Harte had an impressive record in front of goal, mostly due to his prowess from set pieces.

Ian Harte v John Terry – The stats.

Terry, on the other hand, was more of a threat getting on the end of dead-balls, knocking in headers on a regular basis as he led the Blues to multiple trophies.

Overall, Terry scored 41 Premier League goals in 492 appearances, a scoring rate of a goal every 12 games. Harte, meanwhile, hit 28 top flight goals in 237 appearances, all of which came for a high-flying Leeds United side around the turn of the millennium.

That roughly calculates to a goal every 8.5 games, a record that many midfielders would be proud of, and it’s left Harte to ponder why Terry’ goalscoring abilities are more clearly remembered in England than his own.

Ian Harte on John Terry.

“John Terry is the highest-scoring defender in the Premier League,” the former Republic of Ireland left back says in a recent edition of FourFourTwo magazine. “But he’s got about 210 games on me and I’m only 10 goals behind him.”

Well, 255 games and 13 goals behind him but we’ll forgive Harte for the slight miscalculation.

For a long time, Terry was considered to be the highest-scoring defender in Premier League history, but Ashley Young’s late-career development into a full-back now sees him sitting at the top of the Premier League’s official list.

Harte comes in at joint-sixth, alongside Terry’s old Chelsea teammate Gary Cahill, and of his 28 goals, nine were penalties and 10 were from direct free kicks.

David Beckham and Roberto Carlos.

It really was a dead-ball record to rival any player in the world, including David Beckham and Roberto Carlos, who were both regarded as two of the world’s greatest free kick-takers while Harte was quietly banging them in at Elland Road, on an equally regular basis.

“Coming through, I’d watch Roberto Carlos and think, ‘What a left-back! How good is he at free-kicks?’ Beckham was unbelievable too,” Harte says in the aforementioned interview.

“People never check but I’d like to see the stats of how many they took compared to me. I reckon my numbers are near the top. I mean, David Beckham might have had 200 more free-kicks than me and scored 20 – I might have only had 70 and scored 15. I don’t know.”

A goalscoring defender.

As well as being a strong attacking weapon for Leeds, Harte also scored 11 goals for his country, placing him at joint-13th in the all-time Republic of Ireland list.

As his international career began to wind down as he got older, Harte kept padding his stats by scoring 16 goals in a season for Carlisle United during their 2008/09 League One campaign as a 32-year-old, before following this up with 11 in the Championship for Reading the following season.

Oh, and John Terry’s total in all competitions throughout his club career? 68, compared to Harte’s 85.

