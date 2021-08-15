Spurs teammate speaks out on Harry Kane’s desire to leave club

Harry Kane is looking to leave Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has spoken out about the ongoing Harry Kane transfer situation, with the England striker reportedly looking for a way out of the club.

Kane, who is vice-captain to Lloris at the North London club, has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City, the team who visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today.

Hugo Lloris speaks out on Harry Kane.

All eyes will be on whether new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo includes Kane in his starting line-up against his northern suitors, as well as the performance of the forward if he is called upon.

Lloris has played down talk that Kane would be distracted though, telling The Guardian that while there is uncertainty over his teammate’s future, it won’t have an effect on the team.

“Harry is a professional and he is here with a smile,” the French World Cup-winning goalkeeper said. “There is a situation in the air, we can not hide that, but it belongs to him and the club. I’m just focused on the team, and if the manager needs him he will be professional.”

Both players are leaders at Spurs.

Kane’s influence on the Spurs dressing room is so high that he is often mistakenly referred to by media and football fans as the Tottenham captain.

That role has belonged to Lloris since 2015 though and now more than ever, his leadership will be vital as Spurs begin a new era under the management of Espirito Santo.

“The priority is the team, the start of the season, and the rest we try to separate,” Lloris said. “The most important thing for me as the captain and as a player is to see my teammates going in the same direction, together. But we are in a period that a lot of things can happen.”

Spurs enter the new Premier League season looking to improve on a disappointing campaign last time out, in which they finished seventh following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in April.

Their opening game against Man City today kicks off at 4.30pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

