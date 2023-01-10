Hugo Lloris slams “fool” Emi Martinez for World Cup Final antics

Hugo Lloris brands Emi Martinez a “fool”.

Former France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has branded Argentina counterpart Emi Martinez a “fool” for his antics during the World Cup Final last month.

Both men were in goals for their respective countries for what turned out to be an epic showpiece at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, with Martinez eventually ending up on the winning side after a penalty shootout.

Emi Martinez antics.

During the dramatic climax, the Aston Villa stopper was seen engaging in mind games with the France penalty-takers, throwing the ball away and celebrating exuberantly after he saved Kingsley Coman’s spot kick.

In the aftermath of the game, Martinez continued to stir controversy, first by making a rude gesture with the Golden Glove award he was presented with, and later by mocking France striker Kylian Mbappe during the Argentina celebrations.

For Lloris though, some of Martinez’s behaviour left a sour taste, as he explained to L’Equipe.

Hugo Lloris: “He crossed the line.”

“There are some things I can’t do,” said the Tottenham goalkeeper, who announced his retirement from international football on Monday.

“Making a fool of myself in goal, rattling my opponent and crossing the line. I’m too rational and honest a man to go that way. I don’t know how to win like that, although I didn’t really want to lose like that either.

“He has been judged enough for that, no need to add anything more,” Lloris added of Martinez’s post-match celebrations. “During the shoot-out, he used every trick in the books to destabilise us.”

International retirement.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery recently confirmed that he would be speaking to Martinez about his behaviour, but it remains to be seen whether any slap on the wrist will be taken on board.

Lloris can at least retire from international football knowing that he has already won the World Cup, having lifted the trophy as France captain back in 2018.

He is also his country’s record appearance-holder, having won 145 caps since making his international debut in 2008.

