How to watch Lionel Messi and PSG in Ligue 1 from Ireland this season

Lionel Messi will be playing in Ligue 1 this season.

Below you can see how to watch Ligue 1 in Ireland as Lionel Messi begins his new adventure at PSG. The club confirmed the arrival of the ex-Barcelona man with a cryptic teaser video on Tuesday afternoon.

The world will be watching Lionel Messi in Ligue 1.

Messi will be tasked with helping the club to win their first Champions League or at the absolute minimum, retaining the Ligue 1 title that they surrendered to LOSC Lille last season.

PSG won seven of the the previous eight Ligue 1 titles and with Messi joining a squad containing the likes of Neymar, Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, winning it again should be a walk in the park for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Messi’s arrival at the Parc des Princes will mean that more eyes than ever will be drawn to the French top division and you can find out everything you need to know about how to watch Ligue 1 in Ireland below.

How do I watch Lionel Messi play for PSG in Ligue 1?

BT Sport hold exclusive rights to Ligue 1 on Irish and British television.

The company have been broadcasting French games live for the past eight years and in June they announced an extension of their rights until 2024.

They are expected to show 200 live matches in the division this season across their BT Sport 1, 2 and 3 channels.

When will Messi first be in action?

PSG v Strasbourg will be shown this coming Saturday (August 14th) at 8pm on BT Sport 2. It’s likely that this might come a bit too soon for it to be Messi’s debut but on the other hand, the club will want to show off their new prized asset as early as possible.

If he doesn’t make his debut this week, you can expect to see Messi line up with his new teammates when PSG travel to Brest on Friday August 20th. This match will kick off at 8pm and will be broadcast on BT Sport 2.

What about watching Lionel Messi in the Champions League?

PSG were already favourites to win the Champions League this season and now that Messi has joined, the achievement will be seen as a must for the club’s Qatari owners.

Viewers in Ireland will be able to follow their journey via the LiveScore app, which has secured the rights to broadcast every single Champions League game to Irish viewers over the next three seasons.

As well as that, RTE will screen one game every Tuesday night, with Virgin Media following suit on Wednesdays.

While the Irish broadcasters usually favour showing matches involving Premier League teams, you sense they’ll be tempted to lean towards PSG matches given the sheer entertainment value of Messi and his illustrious colleagues.

