How to watch Chelsea v Man City in Ireland

How to watch Chelsea v Manchester City in Ireland.

Chelsea take on Man City this coming Thursday and below you’ll find details of how to watch the match in Ireland.

The clash between the two Premier League giants will wrap up a packed midweek schedule, which kicks off with a game between Brentford and Liverpool on Monday evening.

Chelsea v Man City.

Neither side will be happy with their form of late, with Chelsea having won just one of their seven most recent Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Man City have just one win in their last three, a run that has allowed Arsenal to pull away at the top of the table.

The Stamford Bridge encounter will be the first of two meetings between Chelsea and Man City in the space of four days, as they are also due to play each other in the FA Cup third round at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Chelsea v Man City game in Ireland on Thursday night.

When does Chelsea v Man City take place?

Chelsea will host Man City on the night of Thursday January 5th, with kick-off at Stamford Bridge pencilled in for 8pm.

How can I watch the match in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

What is at stake?

As this post is being written before Arsenal’s meeting with Newcastle on Tuesday, it’s not yet known how far Man City will be behind the Gunners by the time of kick-off in the match against Chelsea.

However, City’s 1-1 draw with Everton on New Year’s Eve, coupled with a 2-1 defeat to Brentford ahead of the World Cup break, has left Pep Guardiola’s side with plenty to do if they want to win a fifth league title.

Chelsea’s recent run of results has left them eighth in the table ahead of the midweek round of games, with newly-appointed manager Graham Potter already appearing to be under pressure.

While Champions League qualification still remains possible, Potter will know that his side will need to start picking up wins sooner rather than later, if they wish to achieve that goal.

