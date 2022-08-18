Heather O’Reilly laughs off predictable reaction after trolling Cristiano Ronaldo

Heather O’Reilly laughs off Cristiano Ronaldo jibes.

Shelbourne’s Heather O’Reilly has reacted to the swathes of replies that have come her way, since making a joke about Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this week.

The U.S. World Cup winner joined Shels last month, in what was seen as a sensational transfer coup for the Women’s National League champions.

Heather O’Reilly’s Cristiano Ronaldo joke.

In outlining her reasons for joining the Dublin outfit, O’Reilly mentioned a desire to play in the Women’s Champions League, something she had never done throughout an illustrious career that has mostly been spent in the States.

As she prepares for her bow in the the qualifying rounds of the competition later on Thursday, the 37-year-old took the opportunity to aim a light-hearted jibe towards want-away Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Heading to go play Champions League at age 37 and Ronaldo isn’t,” she posted, alongside a laughter emoji and the acronym HAO7 (Heather Ann O’Reilly), in reference to Ronaldo’s CR7 moniker.

Heading to go play Champions League at age 37 and Ronaldo isn’t 🤣 HAO-7 pic.twitter.com/t7a8ph9or4 — Heather O'Reilly (@HeatherOReilly) August 16, 2022

Predictable response.

While the joke was appreciated by many, it didn’t take long for the Portuguese megastar’s army of supporters to hit back at the midfielder.

Reactions ranged from people asking who O’Reilly is, to those mentioning that they had never heard of her, to others throwing in references to Ronaldo’s lengthy list of achievements.

“Ronaldo is Ronaldo,” posted one Twitter user. “Heather you work at f***ing Walmart,” to which O’Reilly replied: “Bro, it was a joke. Also like I don’t work at Walmart but if I did it would be ok.”

Thankful for this opportunity to show my boys what happens when you are brave. ❤️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/4qLGC5T4pQ — Heather O'Reilly (@HeatherOReilly) August 8, 2022

Ronaldo woes.

After appearing in the Champions League for 20 consecutive seasons, Ronaldo is facing a drop into the Europa League for the very first time, after United failed to qualify for the top-tier competition.

That is, unless he gets the escape from Old Trafford that he so desires before the transfer window shuts on September 1st.

His agent Jorge Mendes has attempted to shop his services around to a number of Champions League clubs, but none appear keen to pay the hefty wages that a move for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would involve.

As well as that, United still appear reluctant to let him go, with a year remaining on the two-year deal he signed last summer.

O’Reilly and Shelbourne are set to take on Slovenian champions ZNK Pomurje on Thursday, with an Irish kick-off time of 4.30pm.

A live stream for the match can be found here.

And it's time…#WNL winners enter into UEFA Women's Champions League action 👊 ⚽️ | ZNK Pomurje v Shelbourne

🏆 | @UWCL

⏰ | KO 16:30

🏟 | Fazanerija City Stadium

💻 | LIVE Stream 👉 https://t.co/0cn8EhLPro pic.twitter.com/gFH0F1BMM1 — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) August 18, 2022

