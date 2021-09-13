Harvey Elliott sticks up for Pascal Struijk.

Harvey Elliott has absolved Pascal Struijk of blame for the serious ankle injury he suffered during Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Struijk was sent off after the challenge, even though referee Craig Pawson didn’t even give a foul until it became apparent that Elliott had suffered a serious injury.

Harvey Elliott: My injury wasn’t Pascal Struijk’s fault.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp was among several onlookers who felt Struijk shouldn’t have been punished and wouldn’t have been had it not been for the severity of the injury to Elliott.

The 18-year-old midfielder appears to share this view, replying to a comment on Instagram with the words: “Wasn’t his fault whatsoever! Neither was it a red card, just a freak accident, these things happen in football.”

Harvey Elliott on Struijk’s challenge (via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/SauQC5eR8U — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 13, 2021

Elliott thanks well-wishers for support.

Earlier on Monday, Elliott posted a lengthy Instagram message in which he expressed thanks for all the support he received.

“I’m of course absolutely devastated with what happened yesterday at Leeds,” Elliott wrote.

“But have been totally overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the entire football world following the injury.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out or sent messages to me and my family, it means so much to us. Also a massive thanks to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after it happened.

Struijk: “I’m gutted.”

“I am now fully focused on my recovery and will give everything in my rehabilitation to be back out there as soon as I can. I know I have an incredible support network behind me at Liverpool and together we will get through this.

“To all of the Liverpool fans, your support means the world to me. I’m one of you and I can’t wait to be back faster, fitter and stronger to help the team in the future.

For his part, Struijk took to Instagram on Sunday evening to state that he was “gutted” and “never meant for this to happen.”

