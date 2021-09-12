Liverpool win marred by horrific Harvey Elliott injury

Harvey Elliott suffers horrific ankle injury.

Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday afternoon was overshadowed by a serious ankle injury to youngster Harvey Elliott.

Elliott started the game at Elland Road and his team were 2-0 up when he hit the turf just before the hour after a challenge by Leeds defender Pascal Struijk.

Harvey Elliott applauding the fans as he left the pitch on a stretcher. ⁣

⁣

Thoughts are with the youngster ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dgcSTX9nR0 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 12, 2021

Harvey Elliott has impressed this season.

It was clear from the reaction of Elliott’s teammate Mohamed Salah that immediate medical attention was required, with the Egyptian hurriedly gesturing for someone to come and see to the 18-year-old midfielder.

Elliott had impressed during the game, much like he did in his two previous starts this season against Burnley and Chelsea.

The former Fulham man appeared to have been establishing himself as an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side but it now appears that he could be sidelined for some time.

We're all with you, Harvey ❤️ You'll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/jSuhEa2zc0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2021

Liverpool dismantle Leeds at Elland Road.

The challenge that injured Elliott resulted in a red card for Struijk, which didn’t help a Leeds side that were already struggling in the game.

Liverpool went 1-0 up after 20 minutes when Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal, becoming the 30th player in the competition’s history to reach the milestone.

The away side’s lead was doubled when Fabinho scored on 50 minutes before Sadio Mane finally added a third with his tenth shot of the game in second half injury time.

Three points at Elland Road, but all our thoughts are with Harvey ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2021

Liverpool level with rivals at top of league.

The win leaves Liverpool on 10 points after four games of the Premier League season but they remain behind leaders Manchester United on goal difference.

The Reds share an identical goals for and against record with Chelsea while Manchester City sit ominously just one point behind after stringing together three consecutive wins.

As for Leeds, they are struggling to get going this season and have accumulated just two points from the opening four games, a tally which leaves them lying in 17th place in the table.