Harvey Elliott message of thanks to supporters.

Harvey Elliott has posted on Instagram to thank well wishers and to assure Liverpool fans that he will return stronger from the serious ankle injury he suffered against Leeds United on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was stretchered off after a challenge by Leeds defender Pascal Struijk and has since received messages of support from teammates, opponents and fans alike.

Harvey Elliott: I am totally overwhelmed.

Liverpool confirmed on Sunday night that Elliott had been discharged from hospital and this morning, the youngster has posted his own message to thank those who have wished him well, including the Leeds supporters who applauded him as he was stretchered off the Elland Road pitch.

“I’m of course absolutely devastated with what happened yesterday at Leeds,” Elliott writes. “But have been totally overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the entire football world following the injury.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out or sent messages to me and my family, it means so much to us. Also a massive thanks to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after it happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harvey Elliott (@harveyelliott07)

“I am now fully focused on my recovery and will give everything in my rehabilitation to be back out there as soon as I can. I know I have an incredible support network behind me at Liverpool and together we will get through this.

“To all of the Liverpool fans, your support means the world to me. I’m one of you and I can’t wait to be back faster, fitter and stronger to help the team in the future.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone!”

Jamie Redknapp disagrees with red card.

Struijk received a red card for the challenge which left Elliott injured but Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp was among those who felt the tackle would have gone unpunished had it not been for the serious nature of the injury.

“I think he might have booked him but I don’t think he would have sent him off,” Redknapp said. “When you go on a field, you’re always going to endanger an opponent, every time you slide into a tackle.”

On Sunday evening, Stuuijk took to Instagram to state that he was “gutted” and “never meant for this to happen.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harvey Elliott, Instagram, leeds united, Liverpool, Premier League