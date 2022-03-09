Harry Maguire gives team talk as Man United reach first FA Youth Cup Final in 11 years

Manchester United reach FA Youth Cup Final.

Harry Maguire gave a team talk to Man United’s under-18 side, as the youngsters booked their spot in the FA Youth Cup Final.

The Red Devils played host to Wolverhampton Wanderers in front of over 6,000 spectators at Old Trafford, one of whom was club captain Maguire.

Harry Maguire gives Man United team talk.

The 29-year-old was reported to have provided some words of encouragement to the young stars before they took to the hallowed turf, with The Athletic’s Man United correspondent Laurie Whitwell confirming that ‘Maguire has given a talk to players in the dressing room.’

While Maguire hasn’t enjoyed too many great moments on the Old Trafford pitch of late, it was a different story for Travis Binnion’s young side, who enjoyed a 3-0 win over their visitors from the Midlands in the FA Youth Cup semi-final.

The highly-rated Charlie McNeill scored a pair of goals which sandwiched another by Argentine sensation Alejandro Garnacho, who was recently called up to the preliminary Argentina senior squad alongside the likes of Lionel Messi.

FA Youth Cup semi-final at Old Trafford: #MUFC v Wolves. Harry Maguire + Dean Henderson among those in crowd. Maguire has given a talk to players in dressing room. Former reserve manager Warren Joyce too. pic.twitter.com/K7m56E7vOq — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) March 9, 2022

Man United’s class of 2011.

The victory secured United’s place in the final for the first time since 2011, when a team that featured the Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Will Keane and Ravel Morrison beat Sheffield United 6-3 on aggregate in a two-legged final.

Coincidentally, Maguire was in the Blades team that lost on that occasion, alongside Wicklow native Aaron Barry, who went on to represent Derry City, Cork City, Bohemians and Bray Wanderers in the League of Ireland.

In a season of misery for United’s senior side, at least supporters have some positivity to cling on to, in the form of their under-18s’ cup run.

The team will now go on to face either Nottingham Forest or Chelsea in the final.

