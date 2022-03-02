Ex-Man United defender urges club to sell Harry Maguire

Paul Parker urges Harry Maguire sale.

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has said the club should sell Harry Maguire if they get “somewhere near to their money back” on the centre-half.

Maguire joined Man United from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 for £80 million, a fee which remains a world record for a defender.

Harry Maguire difficulties.

Just five months after arriving at Old Trafford, Maguire was handed the club captaincy by then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and while there have been some positive spells, the general consensus is that United haven’t gotten their money’s worth for the error-prone England international.

Criticism of Maguire has intensified this season, with some supporters not only questioning his position as captain but also his place in the starting XI, with Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof the preferred partnership for many.

Parker, who won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup with the Red Devils in the 1990s, feels that if the club can retrieve much of the money they laid on Maguire, it might be time to part ways.

Paul Parker: Build something with Varane and Lindelof.

“If United, in my opinion, were to get somewhere near to their money back on Harry Maguire, I think they’ll have to think about it,” the former full-back told The Express.

“I think [Victor] Lindelof and [Raphael] Varane, you know, they could build something on there maybe, in a mode of what they’re looking for and where the club wants to be.

“You’re talking about players who are definitely more agile, a little bit quicker, better defenders in one against one situations and I think you have to look at it that way.

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen. Me, personally, for United to go forward, that’s the starting area.

“But again the same old scenario – you don’t want the manager coming in and all of a sudden, he comes in, he wants to do stuff and then he stops, the people above stop him from doing what he wants to do and then United go through the same stories.”

Can Maguire lead United to the top?

When United signed Maguire, they weren’t just getting a central defender, but also a high-profile member of the England team that had reached the World Cup semi-final a year previously.

The so-called “English tax” placed upon Three Lions players over foreign alternatives probably paid some part in Maguire’s astronomical fee, but given his performances this season, it’s unlikely that United would get anywhere near the amount they splashed out for him.

To his credit, Maguire’s form has improved in the past couple of weeks but whoever is in charge of Man United next season is sure to be wondering whether the 28-year-old can be trusted to lead the club back to the top table.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United, paul parker, Premier League