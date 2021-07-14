Harry Maguire tells of injuries his father suffered in Wembley “stampede” on Sunday

“It was not a nice experience”

Harry Maguire has said that his father was left “struggling to breathe” after being caught up in the chaos at Wembley during the Euro 2020 Final on Sunday.

Crowds of people broke through security at the London venue and Maguire has said that his father Alan was left with damaged ribs after been caught in the resultant “stampede”.

Great to be back home with my friends and family thanks for your support as always ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/63prTL4bNK — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 13, 2021

“It was scary,” the Manchester United captain told The Sun. “It was not a nice experience — it shook him up. But he was fortunate as every game he has been to he has had my nephew or one of my kids on his shoulders.

“So I’m thankful that did not happen as it could have been a really serious moment.”

Alan Maguire and his son’s agent Kenneth Shepherd were making their way to the players’ families seating area ahead of the game when they were “crushed” by the rushing crowd.

“He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he’s not one to make a big fuss,” Harry said. “I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to Dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most.

“I hope we can learn from this and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Uefa investigation underway.

It has since emerged that Uefa will be investigating the disorder at Wembley on Sunday night with charges including ‘a supporter being on the pitch during the game, objects being thrown by fans, disturbance caused by supporters during the national anthem and throwing of objects and the lighting of fireworks.’

The aftermath of the game has also been marred by online racist abuse suffered by Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, the three England players who missed their penalties in the shootout defeat to Italy.

Win together – lose together.

We’ll be back. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/8JGIx57VPN — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 12, 2021

It’s thought that the scenes at Wembley could damage the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland’s planned bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

However, Harry Maguire feels that organisers can learn from the events of Sunday. “Wembley is an amazing place,” he said. ” It has been an amazing home and the fans and the way they have acted have been unbelievable, apart from the odd few in a final.

“We need to learn, and we will, and it would be an amazing place to hold the World Cup.”

