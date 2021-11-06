Uninspiring Harry Maguire is far from the leader Man United need

Harry Maguire is not the leader Man United require.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is well-versed in saying the “right” thing in post-match interviews but it’s all the wrong things he does on the pitch that make him a liability for the club.

In recent seasons, Man United supporters have become used to Maguire supposedly fronting up after embarrassing defeats but with each passing week, it has become clear that he shouldn’t be near pitch, let alone wearing the captain’s armband.

Harry Maguire is becoming a liability.

Today’s defeat to Manchester City was just the latest example of this and as Maguire failed to display the leadership skills befitting of the Man United captaincy, the shadow of the man who characterised the role more than anyone else loomed over him at Old Trafford.

Roy Keane took his usual seat in the Sky Sports studio and fumed at Maguire at half-time, with David De Gea and Luke Shaw also coming in for strong criticism during the 2-0 defeat.

It’s not the first time that Keane has raged at Maguire and it’s becoming harder to argue with him. The England centre-back was brought into the club during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first summer in charge in 2019 and six months later he was given the permanent captaincy following the departure of Ashley Young to Inter Milan.

Harry Maguire England performances hide deficiencies.

Maguire’s performances for England, particularly at the 2018 World Cup, appear to have provided him with an exalted image of possessing the “British Bulldog” spirit required to lead a club like Man United to trophies.

As the seasons have gone on, it seems that “hangdog” would be a more fitting analogy. Red Devils supporters are clearly beginning to lose patience with Maguire’s lack of basic defending skills on the pitch as well as his repetitive apologies afterwards.

Just a fortnight ago, Maguire appeared in front of the Sky cameras to express his regret at another shambolic performance in the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool. While he isn’t the only defender to blame, he then went on to put in woeful displays against both Atalanta midweek and Man City on Saturday.

Has Man United got their money’s worth with Maguire?

Nobody is asking Maguire to be Bryan Robson, or indeed Keane, but Young, Antonio Valencia and Wayne Rooney are just some of the recent club captains who appeared to have been more vocal and more inspiring than the ex-Leicester City man has ever been.

People talk about Man United not getting the money’s worth after spending £89 million on Paul Pogba, but with the £80 million splashed out on Maguire, is it time to ask the same question of him?

