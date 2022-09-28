Ex-Ireland defender backs Harry Maguire to get through “relentless” criticism

Harry Maguire backed to get through criticism.

Harry Maguire has been backed to come through the wave of criticism that has been coming his way by former Ireland international Stephen Kelly.

The England and Manchester United defender has been on the receiving end of social media vitriol for some time now and the situation will only have been made worse by his performance against Germany on Monday.

Harry Maguire woes continue.

Maguire gave away the penalty that led to Ilkay Gundogan’s opening goal, before being dispossessed ahead of a Kai Havertz strike that made it 2-0 to away side in the Uefa Nations League clash.

The 29-year-old’s blushes were somewhat spared by a resounding England comeback, with Gareth Southgate’s men scoring three times in 12 minutes before a late Havertz equaliser made it 3-3.

Maguire’s mistakes have only intensified the debate on whether he should start for England at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, as he is also out of favour under Erik ten Hag at Man United.

Stephen Kelly on Harry Maguire.

Many are of the opinion though, that the level of abuse he receives has now gone too far, as criticism continues to pour in on a number of social media sites.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Wednesday, Kelly expressed his sympathy for Maguire, while stating that social media criticism is simply part of modern society.

“I can sympathise,” said the former Ireland full-back. “He has taken a lot of flak of late and and a lot of the brunt for the good form of United, and since their upturn he’s not been involved.

“So it’s almost gotten worse and after coming into the England set-up, he was hoping to have a really good international break and the couple of mistakes have just highlighted him again.

“It’s difficult but when you think over the course of football, I always picture the David Beckham incident, when he got sent off at the World Cup.

“That was like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Players have received huge amounts of criticism and it’s about how they bounce back and how their character is.

“That’s the world we live in now. It’s relentless so he [Maguire] has to have a really tough skin to be able to get through all that but players are capable of dealing with it.

“A player like Maguire, he’s got to look to come through the other side.”

🗣 "That's kind of the World we live in now, it's so focus with Twitter and all." Stephen Kelly reviews the comments Luke Shaw made defending Harry Maguire, whilst sharing his own perspective pic.twitter.com/IR5qGPBQfh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 28, 2022

Apology.

After the game against Germany, Maguire took to Instragram to apologise for his mistakes and back the England team to bounce back from their recent poor form at the World Cup.

“Mistakes are part of the game , I apologise,’ he wrote. “Great fightback and spirit to get us back into the game by the lads. Take the positives and look forward to Qatar . The tough times will make us stronger.”

