Ex-Spurs man says Harry Kane is “leaps and bounds” better than Robert Lewandowski

Harry Kane is “leaps and bounds” better than Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, according to talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara.

Both strikers can rightly claim to be among the most prolific in Europe over the last 10 years, but Lewandowski has the edge in terms of strike rate, as well as the number of trophies he has won.

For all of Kane’s individual achievements, the 29-year-old remains without a major trophy, but after watching Poland’s 2-0 World Cup defeat against Argentina on Wednesday night, O’Hara feels that the England captain is ahead.

Jamie O’Hara compares strikers.

“I watched Lewandowski tonight, he was horrendous,” said the ex-Tottenham midfielder. “I haven’t seen anything in this World Cup that looks like he’s a better player than Harry Kane.

“I feel like players that are playing over in Europe and then you see them on the international stage, some of them I’m like… I’m not seeing it.

“Lewandowski’s goal record is amazing, he’s won everything because he’s always played for the best sides. He was playing for Bayern Munich and then he’s gone to Barcelona, so he’s going to be winning things.

“Harry Kane is playing at Tottenham and is going to break the Premier League goal record. If you put him in Bayern Munich’s team or Barcelona’s team or Man City’s team, he’s leaps and bounds over Lewandowski.

Like a lot of English football’s insular media personnel, O’Hara’s argument smacks of someone who hasn’t watched Lewandowski very often and is judging him on one poor game for an average Poland side against Argentina.

“I watched Lewandowski tonight… he was horrendous, he was woeful.” “I’ve not seen anything in this World Cup to say he’s better than Kane….” Jamie O’Hara hasn’t seen anything at the World Cup to suggest Robert Lewandowski is better than Harry Kane#FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/j4EMiMeG4P — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 30, 2022

Kane v Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has over 550 club goals to his name, 91 of them in the Champions League, so to argue that he’s “horrendous” is fairly daft.

He also has another thing that Kane hasn’t got and that’s a goal at the Qatar World Cup, although Kane could raise him the Golden Boot he won at the 2018 edition in Russia.

Both men will have a chance to add to their immense goal tallies in the round-of-16 on Sunday, when Poland play France in the afternoon game before England take on Senegal later that night.

