Harry Kane reveals Robbie Keane influence in early Spurs decision

Harry Kane reveals Robbie Keane influence.

Harry Kane has listed Robbie Keane among the influences in his decision to don the #10 jersey for Tottenham Hotspur.

After scoring 31 goals during a breakthrough 2014/15 campaign, Kane took over the #10 shirt ahead of the 2015/16 season, which saw Spurs go toe-to-toe with Leicester City for the Premier League title.

Harry Kane at #10.

While Mauricio Pochettino’s side ultimately came up short in that title race, the change in squad number brought plenty of luck to Kane, who ended up winning the Premier League Golden Boot in his first two seasons with 10 on his back.

It was a natural progression for Kane, given that he was now Tottenham’s primary goalscorer and in the latest edition of BT Sport‘s What I Wore series, he cited former Republic of Ireland captain Keane as one of the reasons for his decision to take number 10 over number 9.

Harry Kane on why he chose 10.

“I feel like 10 for Spurs was a bigger number (than 9),” the 28-year-old said.

“You had Robbie Keane, Glenn Hoddle, players like that, Teddy Sheringham. I just felt like I wanted to be number 10 for Tottenham and number 9 for England, I feel like it is a bigger number for a striker, they’ve had some great numbers 9s.

“Growing up in my youth team days, I wore number 10 a lot, I played in that number 10 role, so I always enjoyed the number. I just thought that for Tottenham, 10 was a bigger number and more responsibility as well.”

Robbie Keane’s time at Spurs.

Keane is joint-third on the list of the most Premier League goals scored for Spurs, alongside Jermain Defoe, while Sheringham sits above them on 97, with Kane way out in front on 173.

The Irishman wore the #10 in North London from the 2003/04 season, having worn #22 when he first arrived at White Hart Lane a year previously.

He kept it until the the beginning of the 2008/09 season, when he joined Liverpool, before taking Tottenham’s #15 upon his return to the club just seven months later.

The #10 was then returned to Keane at the beginning of the following season, following the departure of Darren Bent to Sunderland.

Given his goalscoring exploits, Kane is a worthy successor to the shirt worn by some of his heroes but with the ongoing transfer interest from Manchester City, it remains to be seen how long he will be wearing it for.

