Harry Kane hails performance of his friend Matt Doherty against Everton

Harry Kane hails Matt Doherty performance.

Harry Kane has hailed the performance of Matt Doherty in Tottenham’s 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday.

The England captain opened the scoring from the penalty spot after an hour was played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it was Doherty who came in for special praise from his manager Antonio Conte afterwards.

The Dubliner has played the last two league games for Spurs, thanks largely to a suspension for fellow right-back Emerson Royal, and it looks like he is more than grasping his opportunity as the North London side have picked up back-to-back wins and clean sheets.

“I’m really happy for Matthew,” said Conte afterwards. “He played a good game against Brighton but today he was better. He was good against Brighton but today I saw Matt Doherty of last season. I said to him ‘now finally you are the player I know!'”

Harry Kane on Matt Doherty.

Kane echoed his manager’s sentiments on a player who has become a good friend his arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020.

“I’m really happy for him,” said the striker. “He’s been waiting for his opportunity. Since he got injured last season he’s had to be patient this year, just biding his time, working hard and getting as fit as possible, just waiting for his chance.

“We’ve got good competition for places. He’s come in and I think he’s been fantastic in the two games he’s played. I’m delighted for him. I know him really well and I know how much he wants to do well and how much he’s been working behind the scenes.

“That performance will only give him confidence and it will give the team and the manager confidence. It’s really good to have a lot of players playing well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane)

Matt Doherty form.

Kane and Doherty, along with Eric Dier, are often seen having fun together on social media, with the trio clearly become quite close since Doherty made the move to London.

Doherty previously received praise from Kane after the club’s last win over Everton in March, back when the Ireland defender was in the midst of a strong run of form before injury hit.

Coming up against the the Toffees clearly inspires Doherty, and he will now be hoping to keep his spot in the team once Royal returns from suspension.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: harry kane, matt doherty, tottenham hotspur