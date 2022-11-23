World Cup Day 3 – Harry Kane injury fears, Messi & Lewandowski woes

Harry Kane injury fears.

England are sweating on a Harry Kane injury ahead of their World Cup clash with the USA on Friday night.

The Three Lions captain is set to have a scan on his right ankle after picking up a knock in the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.

Kane was replaced by Callum Wilson on 75 minutes and the Newcastle striker is likely to play from the start against USA, if the skipper doesn’t make it.

“It looked like a bad tackle, but he [Kane] carried on in the game,” said England manager Gareth Southgate after the Iran game.. “We took him off because we felt it was a moment in the game we could do that.”

Kane didn’t score any of the goals in England’s rout on Monday and still remains on 51 goals for England, two behind Wayne Rooney’s record of 53.

Day 3 of the World Cup was a bad one for some of football’s superstars as both Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski suffered team and personal pain.

Messi gave Argentina the lead against Saudi Arabia from the penalty spot, before a second half turnaround saw the Arab nation produce what has been described as the biggest shock in World Cup history.

Goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari gave Saudi Arabia the famous victory and places them top of Group C heading into the second round of games.

Elsewhere in the group, Mexico and Poland played out a 0-0 draw, with El Tri goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saving a second half penalty from Lewandowski, who is still yet to score at a World Cup.

There was another scoreless draw in Group D, as Denmark and Tunisia cancelled each other out, before France survived an early scare to eventually beat Australia 4-1.

Craig Goodwin gave the Socceroos an early lead before goals from Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud saw the holders go into the break 2-1 ahead.

Giroud’s goal was his 50th for France, placing him one behind Thierry Henry’s record, and the AC Milan man eventually levelled the former Arsenal star when he grabbed his second goal of the night to put France 4-1 up.

Minutes earlier, Kylian Mbappe had added a third for Didier Deschamps’ side.

Wednesday’s schedule.

Morocco v Croatia – Group F – RTE and ITV – 10am

Germany v Japan – Group E – RTE and ITV – 1pm

Spain v Costa Rica – Group E – RTE and ITV – 4pm

Belgium v Canada – Group F – RTE and BBC – 7pm

