Gareth Southgate provides Harry Kane fitness update

Gareth Southgate has provided a fitness update on England captain Harry Kane, ahead of the World Cup Group B clash with USA on Friday night.

Kane took a knock during England’s 6-2 rout of Iran on Monday and Southgate has now confirmed that there have been concerns over the fitness of their star striker.

However, the England manager gave supporters the news they wanted to hear, as he provided an update ahead of Friday’s game.

“He’s good,” Southgate told ITV. “He’s worked a little bit more individually today (Wednesday) but he’ll be back in with the team tomorrow and good for the game.

“We just checked him out just to see. I think sometimes when you’re treating things it’s important to know exactly what’s there and that was all good.

“It was a poor challenge really but I think it’s one that fortunately we’ve gotten away with reasonably lightly. I was [holding my breath] when he went down on the pitch, but once he carried on playing, everything’s been good.”

England arrived in Qatar thinking that Kane would be their main source of goals at the World Cup.

However, the Spurs man failed the find the net as England scored six against Iran, with Bukayo Saka hitting a brace and Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all finding the net as well.

In recent years for Tottenham, Kane has shown that his link-up play can be just as important as his scoring instinct, and Southgate will be pleased to see the goals spread around the England squad so early in the tournament.

Kane remains locked on 51 goals for England, just two behind Wayne Rooney’s record of 53, and he will doubtless be desperate to break the record on the global stage over the coming weeks.

Will never take for granted what an honour it is to lead @England out at a World Cup. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/cZO3TvrKuh — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 21, 2022

England’s win on Monday solidifies their status as group favourites ahead of their game against USA, who could only draw 1-1 with Wales in their opening game.

Southgate’s men take on Gregg Berhalter’s side at 7pm on Friday, with Wales kicking off against Iran at the earlier time of 10am.

