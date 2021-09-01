Harry Kane speaks out on transfer saga.

Harry Kane has said that fans don’t know the full story of the transfer saga that dominated headlines this summer.

The Tottenham striker was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and he has made no secret of the fact that he wanted the transfer to materialise.

However, the two clubs failed to agree on a fee and last week Kane confirmed that he won’t be moving away from North London this summer.

The England captain is now focusing on international duty and yesterday, he spoke from the national team camp to say that supporters are unaware of some of the details that prevented his transfer to Pep Guardiola’s side.

“I have said before fans are entitled to their opinion,” Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live.”

Obviously sometimes they don’t get the full story of what’s going on but from my point of view I have got a clear conscience, and I have just got to keep doing what I do.”

The England striker is back among the goals.

Amid the speculation surrounding his future, Kane sat out Tottenham’s opening day Premier League victory over Man City, as well as their Uefa Europa Conference League play-off first leg defeat to Pacos de Ferreira.

He made his return to the pitch as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers before scoring a brace in his first start of the season, as Spurs overturned that loss to Pacos with a 3-0 second leg win.

Back in August, Kane strongly denied reports that he refused to train for Spurs, saying “I wouldn’t do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans.”

He added yesterday that “there is a lot of talk going on and there are a lot of questions being asked, but I stay focused on what I need to do.

“Obviously, everything that went on with the club is between me and the club and that’s the way it will stay.”

England begin a World Cup qualifying triple-header against Hungary on Thursday before taking on Andorra on Sunday and Poland next Wednesday.

