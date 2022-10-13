Harry Kane “would be scoring as many goals as Erling Haaland” at Man City

Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Harry Kane would be just as prolific at Manchester City as Erling Haaland, if the England captain was playing for Pep Guardiola’s side instead.

That’s the opinion of Alan Shearer, who feels that the current Man City side is good enough to provide any top striker with 40 goals a season.

Kane was the subject of a much-publicised transfer saga in the summer of 2021, when he made clear his desire to move to the Etihad Stadium, while City were reportedly hopeful of completing a deal.

However, the 29-year-old remains at Tottenham Hotspur and Haaland is now the one finishing off the chances made by City’s plethora of creative talents.

Alan Shearer compares Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

“It could all have been very different if Pep Guardiola got his way last season and they’d signed Harry Kane,” writes Shearer in The Athletic.

“There might not have been room for Haaland and he may have been carrying out these incredible goalscoring feats somewhere else.

“But if Harry was in this City team, he would be scoring as many goals as Erling has. This is dreamland for any top forward. I’ve said it all along — a top goalscorer in this City team should score 40 goals. If Erling stays fit then he’ll get that and maybe even some more.

“Harry’s record tells you that he would do that, too. There’s no doubt what Pep thinks about Harry and what the vast majority of other people think about him as well. He is a top goalscorer: he’s got eight in nine league games so far, which we’d be talking about a lot more if it wasn’t for Erling.”

Top scorers.

Haaland and Kane are the top scorers in the Premier League this season, although the Norwegian has scored 15 compared to Kane’s eight.

There’s no doubt that Kane would be lapping up the chances provided to him by the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden if he was playing for City, and he is likely looking at the form of Haaland with envious eyes.

Overall, Kane has scored 191 Premier League goals, now just 69 behind Shearer’s record 260 in the competition.

The forward’s contract runs out in 2024 so he may one day get his wish to play under Guardiola at City, but that could be dependent on whether Haaland is still at the club.

With Bayern Munich reportedly interested in Kane’s signature, it may just be that he takes his significant goalscoring talents away from the Premier League, before he is able to catch up with Shearer.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erling Haaland, harry kane