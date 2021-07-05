What a difference a week makes.

This time last week, there was some debate as to whether Harry Kane should start for England against Germany after the Tottenham Hotspur striker went three Euro 2020 games without a goal.

A 2-0 victory over the Germans, and a 4-0 humbling of Ukraine later, and Harry Kane now sits on three goals at the tournament, level with England teammate Raheem Sterling.

Harry Kane aiming for England goals record.

Kane is a man who has been known to score in bursts so you wouldn’t bet against him adding to his tally against Denmark in Wednesday’s semi-final. If he does so, he will equal Gary Lineker’s long-standing record of 10 goals for England at major tournaments.

Lineker’s 10 goals for England at major tournaments all came during World Cups – six in the 1986 edition in Mexico followed by four at Italia 90.

Kane has now scored nine across two tournaments, six in the 2018 World Cup and three so far at Euro 2020. This tally has him level with Alan Shearer who scored five at Euro 96, two at the 1998 World Cup and two more at Euro 2000.

Harry Kane climbing the ranks.

Harry Kane has already overtaken Wayne Rooney during Euro 2020, with the former Manchester United forward finishing his international career on seven tournament goals, four of which arrived when he burst onto the England scene at Euro 2004.

Despite falling behind Kane, Rooney can take solace in the fact that he is England’s record goalscorer overall, with 53 Three Lions strikes to his name.

Harry Kane has Wayne Rooney in his sights.

Kane currently lies in sixth position on this list with 37 goals and at the tender age of 27, it shouldn’t take long for him to start closing in on Rooney’s record.

A couple of goals against Denmark or in the Euro 2020 final – should England get there – will go a long way towards Harry Kane achieving that feat.

There aren’t many people calling for him to be dropped now, are there?

