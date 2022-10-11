Harry Kane addresses Bayern Munich transfer rumours

Harry Kane addresses Bayern Munich rumours.

Harry Kane has addressed rumours linking him with a move to Bayern Munich, ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League game midweek.

The England captain was on press conference duties ahead of his club’s clash with Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, when he was questioned on a move to the Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane: “Bayern are a top, top club.”

“I’m focused on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do my best for us,” he answered. “For sure, Bayern are a top, top club but all of my concentration is on Tottenham and trying to win tomorrow night.”

Kane was the subject of a drawn-out transfer saga in the summer of 2021, when Manchester City appeared intent on securing his signature.

During this period, Kane made clear his desire to leave and failed to turn up for pre-season training on time as he looked to get his move.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was steadfast in his stance that Kane would not be sold, even with Man City reportedly prepared to pay £150 million.

Eventually, on August 25th, Kane issued a statement to confirm that he would be staying in North London, before going on to score 27 goals in all competitions last season.

🗣 "I'm focused on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do the best for us." Harry Kane appears to not be concentrating on the Bayern Munich rumours, with his full focus being on Tottenham

Harry Kane future.

Since the appointment of Antonio Conte as Spurs manager last November, there has been a noticeable change in Kane’s demeanour, as he works with one of the most respected managers in Europe.

However, he is now approaching a decade in the Spurs first team without winning a trophy and his positive words about Bayern Munich on Tuesday may indicate that he is starting to get itchy feet once again.

The 29-year-old has a contract until 2024, so next summer could be the final chance for Levy to cash in on his prized asset.

Where next?

With Erling Haaland now banging in the goals for City, a move to the Etihad would seem unlikely and there are other reasons that would seemingly prevent Kane from joining any of the other top Premier League clubs.

A move to arch-rivals Arsenal would be out of the question due to his respect for the Spurs fans, and this reason would probably rule out Chelsea as well.

Man United is no guarantee of trophies at the moment and Liverpool have already spent big money on Darwin Nunez.

With all this considered, a move abroad may just be what Kane needs and there are few clubs who rack up the trophies as regularly as Bayern do.

Kane may feel that a Bundesliga title or two, and maybe even a Champions League medal, would look pretty decent on his mantelpiece come the end of his career.

