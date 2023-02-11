Hannibal Mejbri’s cheeky message to Erik ten Hag after man-of-the-match display

Hannibal Mejbri sends cheeky message to Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri has sent a cheeky message to Erik ten Hag, after putting in a man-of-the-match display for Birmingham City on Friday night.

The Tunisia international has been on loan at the EFL Championship club since August, and scored his first senior goal in a 2-0 victory over Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Hannibal Mejbri impresses for Birmingham.

Mejbri appeared to catch Baggies goalkeeper David Button off-guard with the 10th-minute free-kick, as he fired the ball inside the near post from all of 30 yards.

Early in the second half, the 20-year-old then provided the corner from which Krystian Bielik headed home to secure all three points for the Blues.

Both men gave an interview to Sky Sports after the game, with Hannibal suggesting that the manager of his parent club may have had one eye on the channel.

"It's absolutely CLASS!" 🤩 Hannibal Mejbri with a superb freekick for Birmingham! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/47qWuxIZ5i — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 10, 2023

Hannibal’s message to Erik ten Hag.

“I just need to focus,” he said. “I’m sure he has Sky but I just need to focus until the end of the season and we’ll see what happens in the summer.

“It was on Sky,” he reiterated, after being handed the man-of-the-match award from his teammate.

While Hannibal has been sent away from Old Trafford in order to gain valuable experience, it could be argued that he already has more than most players his age.

The French-born midfielder has played 20 times at senior level for Tunisia, and in 2022 he played in both the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

It is at club level where he is perhaps lacking in game-time, having played just three times for Man United at the time of writing.

"Expecting a text from Erik ten Hag tonight, Hannibal?" 😅👀 "It was on Sky" 📺 pic.twitter.com/ybrOTJXKul — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 10, 2023

Man United career.

His first start for the Red Devils came in the final Premier League match of last season, as then-interim manager Ralf Rangnick watched his side fall to a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

In the Selhurst Park crowd that day was Ten Hag, observing the team that he would go on to take over in the summer.

Mejbri has stood out at St. Andrew’s this and he could well be right in saying that the Dutch manager may have been keeping a close eye on his performance on Friday night.

