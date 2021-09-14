Hannibal Mejbri being moulded into Paul Pogba successor

Hannibal Mejbri being lined up as Paul Pogba replacement.

Manchester United are attempting to mould Hannibal Mejbri into a successor for Paul Pogba, The Athletic are reporting today.

The 18-year-old has reportedly been moved into a deeper role by Man United under-23 boss Neil Wood having previously excelled in number 10 and wide roles.

Hannibal Mejbri has been given a new role.

The Athletic state that “if the midfielder can continue his development in the central midfield pivot, then he could become a wide player/creator similar to Paul Pogba for United’s senior team.”

“Can he be in a deeper role during build-up?” Wood asks in an interview with the publication.

“And then as we get out of build-up, can he get himself into an advanced position to get into the areas that he liked to get into last season to hurt teams and really show his creative spark off?”

Hannibal has impressed at Man United’s academy with his physicality and stamina and is said to be working on ridding himself of the more combustible side of his game.

He has been known to lash out after tackles but Wood has seen an improvement, to the extent that he handed the youngster the captain’s armband for a game against Manchester City in August.

Youngster on cusp of first team.

The midfielder has already made his senior debut for Man United, coming on as a late substitute for Juan Mata in the final game of the 2021/22 Premier League season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side competing on four fronts this season, Hannibal, who prefers to be referred to by his first name, could see himself getting more opportunities in the first team this season particularly given United’s lack of strength in the defensive midfield area.

The player has been handed the number 46 squad number for the current Premier League campaign.

A Tunisian international, Hannibal has been capped three times for the country at senior level having represented France at under-16 and under-17.

He was born and was brought up in France but qualifies for Tunisia through his parents.

