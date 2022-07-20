FC Halifax Town issue fairly salty statement after player joins Love Island cast

FC Halifax Town issue Love Island statement.

FC Halifax Town have issued a statement after their forward Jamie Allen was confirmed as a new Love Island contestant.

27-year-old Allen is one of four new islanders that are set to be unveiled on the programme on Wednesday night, along with 25-year-old dancer Lacey, social media influencer Nathalia, 23, and model Reece, also 23.

Halifax Town say “the matter will be reviewed.”

Allen is currently contracted to FC Halifax Town, who play in the Vanarama National League, which is one division below EFL League Two.

It would appear that the Shaymen aren’t too keen on their player appearing on the Virgin Media show, if their tweet responding to the news is anything to go by.

“Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him,” they posted, adding: “The matter will be reviewed on his return.”

Jamie Allen. This would imply that Allen could be in for a slap on the wrist once he leaves the villa, particularly as the new National League campaign is set to get underway on August 21st.

Halifax will be one of the favourites for promotion to the Football League, having finished fourth in the division in 21/22, before losing in the first round of the play-offs to Chesterfield.

Allen joined the West Yorkshire outfit in the summer of 2019, having previously played for Fleetwood Town, Dover Athletic and Southport among other English clubs. He has also represented Montserrat at international level.

FC Halifax Town are the phoenix club of Halifax Town AFC, who played in the Football League as recently as 2001/02, before dissolving in 2008.

(header pic: Love Island/ITV)

