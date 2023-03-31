Haaland and Rashford injury updates ahead of FPL deadline

FPL injury updates on Haaland and Rashford.

FPL players are sweating on the fitness of Marcus Rashford and Erling Haaland, as the 11am deadline on Saturday looms.

Haaland and Rashford have been two of the most productive assets in Fantasy Premier League this season, racking up 203 and 156 points respectively ahead of Gameweek 29.

However, both pulled out the recent international window with injuries, leaving FPL managers scratching their heads as to whether either will be involved in a big double-gameweek.

Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford.

“I have good hope,” said Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, on the prospect of Rashford being fit for the trip to Newcastle on Sunday.

“He trained but he had to do some treatment, he had to do some individual training and, today, he joined in the group. I think we have one more day so I have good hope he’s available. I think so.

“I’ve seen him back this week and he showed a lot of energy, a lot of motivation, so this training, as the whole team, was a really good session with a lot of spirit, but especially also with Marcus.”

Erling Haaland.

Things appear a little less clear-cut with Haaland, as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola characteristically kept his cards close to his chest at his press conference on Friday.

“Erling is recovering,” he said of the prolific Norwegian. “Last training session and we will see how he feels. We will see this afternoon.”

FPL.

United are one of 12 teams who will play twice in this FPL gameweek, as they follow up the visit to Newcastle with a home match against Brentford on Wednesday.

This will increase Rashford’s potential returns, as if his post-Christmas form is anything to go by, he could be a massive source of FPL points over the coming days.

Man City, on the other hand, only have one match in the gameweek, which is a home meeting with Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.

However, such is Haaland’s form this season that he could easily outperform double-gameweek rivals in just one match.

Let’s hope more clues are revealed ahead of the FPL deadline.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erling Haaland, FPL, Manchester City, Manchester United, marcus rashford, Premier League