Grant Leadbitter “blown away” by congratulatory Roy Keane phone call

Grant Leadbitter details Roy Keane phone call.

Grant Leadbitter has shared details of a phone call from Roy Keane, after the former Sunderland midfielder’s recent retirement.

The pair worked together when Keane was manager of Sunderland in the mid-2000s and Leadbitter was an emerging player at the club.

Grant Leadbitter compared to Paul Scholes.

Famous for his high standards, the Corkman once compared Leadbitter to his former Manchester United teammate Paul Scholes, saying that “Obviously he’s not reached the levels or the consistency of Scholes but even the way he trains, his enthusiasm, he seems to love training and playing. He does remind me of Scholes a small bit.”

Keane clearly hasn’t forgotten the reasons why he admired his young player so much, as Leadbitter recalled a phone conversation with his former manager after his retirement last September.

Roy Keane phone call.

“I’ve messaged him a couple of times,” the now 36-year-old said in a Soccer AM appearance on Saturday morning.

“I was blown away, I was on holiday in Portugal and he picked up the phone and congratulated me on my retirement. That’s the kind of man he he is, a real honest fella and I think the game misses him.”

Such was Keane’s respect for Leadbitter, he signed the former England under-21 international when he went on to manager Ipswich Town.

If football does indeed miss Roy Keane, it will have to wait a bit longer to see him back on the touchline, after he reportedly turned down a return to Sunderland earlier this week.

Grant Leadbitter: Football “needs” Roy Keane.

Leadbitter went on to expand on why he loved working with the former Republic of Ireland captain and why his influence could still be pivotal to young players in the modern game.

“I loved it,” said Leadbitter. “Apart from my mam and dad I think he was one of the biggest influences on my career.

“The way he went about his business every day, the standards. I remember I went into his office when he first got the job and asking ‘what can I improve on?’ and he said ‘I was still playing at 33, 34 and you can always improve.’

“For him to say that when I’m only 18 or 19 years old, it’s always stuck with me. Young players now, there’s a lot of young talent that goes by the wayside and I think characters like Roy can help young players coming through the system.”

Since their approach for Keane was turned down, Sunderland have gone on to confirm Alex Neil as their new manager.

