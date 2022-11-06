Granit Xhaka swears in BT Sport interview as passions spill over

Granit Xhaka swears in post-match interview.

An elated Granit Xhaka gave BT Sport reason to apologise to viewers on Sunday afternoon, after Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Chelsea.

A second-half Gabriel strike secured a victory that lifts the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League table, while adding to the belief that they can challenge for the title.

Arsenal win again.

Chelsea are the third of the so-called “big six” that Mikel Arteta’s side have beaten this season, after wins over Liverpool and Spurs, and as the Blues are Arsenal’s London rivals, the victory will have tasted particularly sweet.

A gleeful Xhaka summed up this mood when he was pulled away from the post-match celebrations to give his reaction to BT Sport.

Granit Xhaka being serenaded by the away fans at Stamford Bridge during his post-match interview. “You see the atmosphere, it’s f*cking unbelievable!” #afc pic.twitter.com/y6unumBMsK — afcstuff (@afcstuff) November 6, 2022

Granit Xhaka interview.

“You see the atmosphere, it’s f***ing unbelievable,” said the Swiss midfielder, before interviewer Des Kelly swooped in with an apology.

After the nervous laughter of both men subsided, Xhaka went on to state that Arsenal were the better side and deserved their victory.

“From the start until the end, I think we deserved to win today,” he said. “We were the much, much better team today and we’re so happy that everything is going well at the moment.”

"From the start until the end I think we deserved to win today." "We were the much much better team today." Apologies for missing the top of the interview – some fruity language from Granit Xhaka… 🤭 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/ErCA0YRL8h — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 6, 2022

Bigger tests to come.

While Arsenal had to dig deep to beat Graham Potter’s side, Xhaka feels none of this will matter if they end a 19-year wait for the Premier League title at the end of the season.

“Listen, after the season, nobody asks you how you win in November or December or January, so we are trying to get a lot of points and let’s see where we’re headed.”

Arsenal just need to beat Wolves next Saturday night to ensure that they’re top of the table going into the six-week break for the World Cup.

While they have beaten 11 of the 13 teams they have faced in the league this season, the Gunners are still yet to play Manchester City, a test that will likely prove the sternest of all.