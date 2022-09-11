Graham Potter writes heartfelt open letter to Brighton fans

Graham Potter writes open letter to Brighton fans.

Graham Potter has written a heartfelt open letter to Brighton & Hove Albion supporters, after he left the club to join Chelsea earlier this week.

Potter will replace Thomas Tuchel after signing a five-year deal at the Stamford Bridge club, bringing to an end three successful years on the south coast.

The 47-year-old took over at Brighton in the summer of 2019, and developed them into one of the most attractive sides to watch in the Premier League.

His appointment at Chelsea was made official just hours before the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death was announced on Thursday, and Brighton have now released a letter written by their former manager on that day.

An open letter from Graham Potter, written last Thursday. — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 11, 2022

Graham Potter says thank you to Brighton fans.

“This has been three wonderful years with a club that has changed my life, and I want to take a moment to say goodbye to all of you who have made it such a special period of my career,” Potter begins.

“I bid farewell to a great club and one that will always mean so much to me and my family. For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept. I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure – but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you.

“All good clubs need great owners and great fans. Brighton & Hove Albion have both. I will cherish the relationships I built in all aspects of the club. My players went above and beyond. My staff gave everything. At the heart of it were the Albion fans. On every matchday at the Amex, the connection with the team was strong.

“When we played away you came in your thousands to roar us on. I know what you have been through to see your club finally in a modern stadium and thriving in the Premier League. I felt it every time I stood on the touchline.

“To those of you who stopped to chat when I was in the city or further afield – and the many who wrote to me – all those connections meant a great deal. Your personal stories of following the club – of parents and grandparents who were fans – helped me to understand what makes Albion special.

“I hope that you will understand that at this stage of my career, I felt I had to grasp a new opportunity.”

Brighton’s remarkable rise.

Just 24 year ago, Brighton finished second-from-bottom in the fourth tier of English football, narrowly escaping relegation from the Football League.

Potter is correct in pointing out that their rise has been remarkable, as they now sit fourth in the top flight, having won four of the opening six matches.

He is due to visit his old stadium when Chelsea make the trip to Brighton on October 29th.

Potter’s open letter to Seagulls fans can be read in full here.

Read More About: brighton, Chelsea, graham potter