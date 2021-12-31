Graham Potter speaks glowingly about Evan Ferguson as Aaron Connolly loan move confirmed

Graham Potter hails Evan Ferguson.

Graham Potter has been speaking in glowing terms about young Dubliner Evan Ferguson ahead of Brighton’s clash with Everton on Sunday.

Ferguson has been named on the bench for three out of the last four Brighton matches and while he has yet to step onto the pitch, Seagulls boss Potter has been very impressed with what he has seen in training.

Graham Potter: “I’ve been really impressed with Ferguson.”

“Evan is a young guy but he’s good a big future,” Potter said at his press conference ahead of the clash with the Toffees.

“I’ve been really impressed with him in training. The more he’s with us, the better he’ll get. The guys in the academy have done a fantastic job with him.”

This isn’t the first time that Potter has spoken out in praise of the 17-year-old recently, saying earlier his month that “his potential is huge.”

"Evan is a young guy but he's good a big future. I've been really impressed with him in training. "The more he's with us, the better he'll get. The guys in the academy have done a fantastic job with him." #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/4hLcVYFQFH — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 31, 2021

Ferguson on brink of first team.

Sunday’s trip to Goodison Park brings an end to a busy festive period for Brighton and the relative respite of an FA Cup clash with West Bromwich Albion next weekend could present Ferguson with an opportunity to get some minutes.

The former St Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians striker has already seen some action in the League Cup this season, coming on as an 81st-minute substitute in Brighton’s second round victory over Cardiff City back in August.

Aaron Connolly set for loan.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that the club have struck a deal with Brighton to take Ferguson’s fellow Irishman Aaron Connolly on loan.

However, Wilder added that are not allowed to register him in time to face Sheffield United on New Year’s Day despite a Covid outbreak at the club.

While some Republic of Ireland supporters may be disappointed to see Connolly drop into the Championship, there’s only so long he can stay at Brighton without getting any playing time.

The Galway native turns 22 next month and Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is sure to be keeping a close eye as the forward looks to aid Boro’s promotion push.

The Teeside outfit are currently fifth in the Championship table, six points outside the automatic promotion spots.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Aaron Connolly, brighton, Evan Ferguson, graham potter, repblic of ireland