Graeme Souness calls for Romelu Lukaku to apologise to his teammates

Graeme Souness on Romelu Lukaku.

Graeme Souness has stated that Romelu Lukaku should apologise to his Chelsea teammates for giving an interview in which he referenced his unhappiness at the club.

Lukaku has reportedly been dropped by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel for their crunch Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Sunday, as punishment for the interview which was made public earlier this week.

Romelu Lukaku’s comments.

In the interview with Sky in Italy, the Belgian forward said: “I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.”

Tuchel has since said of Lukaku’s comments that ““It’s very surprising. We need to speak to him and he needs to speak to us. It’s very hard to understand based on how he behaves on a daily basis.”

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio on Sunday afternoon, Souness suggested that Lukaku should apologise to his teammates before being considered for selection.

🗣 "He's more than crossed the line. It's so offside, it begs belief." Graeme Souness expresses his frustrations with Lukaku and @Carra23 says he would still want a top player like Lukaku in his team pic.twitter.com/ou0AR8VbFc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 2, 2022

Graeme Souness: “It’s so offside.”

“He’s more than crossed the line,” the former Liverpool manager said. “He has to apologise to his teammates.

“Ask us individually, if someone in the dressing room is coming out with that nonsense when we were players, how do you think we would have reacted?,” Souness asked, pointing to his fellow pundits Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Jamie Carragher.

“It’s so offside, it beggars belief.”

An unwelcome distraction for Chelsea.

Carragher then suggests that if he had faced a similar situation with teammates such as Steven Gerrard or Luis Suarez, he would be happy for them to take to the pitch, once they had apologised.

“I’d want the apology first,” Souness agreed, adding: “he’s got to stand in front of the rest of his mates and say it.”

Whatever the case, the controversy surrounding Lukaku’s interview is an unwelcome distraction for Tuchel as he looks to end a patchy run of form that has seen Chelsea win just four of their last 10 Premier League games.

The Stamford Bridge outfit start Sunday’s meeting with Liverpool 11 points off league leaders Manchester City, with the Reds a further point behind.

