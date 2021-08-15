Close sidebar

Graeme Souness refuses to praise Paul Pogba despite four assists yesterday

by James Fenton

This didn’t take long.

A new Premier League season has begun and it hasn’t taken long for Graeme Souness to have a pop at Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder was in scintillating form for Manchester United yesterday, providing four assists as the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dismantled Leeds United 5-1.

Graeme Souness refuses to praise Paul Pogba.

Pogba became only the seventh player to achieve such as feat in the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Harry Kane, Dennis Bergkamp, Cesc Fabregas, Santi Cazorla, Emmanuel Adebayor and José Antonio Reyes.

Still, the performance wasn’t enough for Souness, who has been a strong critic of Pogba ever since ex-Juventus man returned to Old Trafford in 2016.

Appearing as a pundit on Sky Sports Super Sunday today, alongside Micah Richards and Michael Dawson, Souness stated that he thought Mason Greenwood was in fact Man United’s star man yesterday and not Pogba, or indeed Bruno Fernandes who scored a hat-trick.

“Yesterday, the star of the show was Greenwood,” Souness said. “For a young boy, I thought he was sensational.”

When challenged by Richards about Pogba’s four assists, Souness simply said: “We expect that from a £100 million pound man.”

Graeme Souness is a big fan of Mason Greenwood.

A throwaway figure no doubt, given that Pogba cost United £89 million, and it will be interesting to see if Souness applies the same logic if actual £100 million man Jack Grealish impresses for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur today.

Reiterating his point about 19-year-old Greenwood, Souness questioned whether Man United were wise to bring in Jadon Sancho for over £70 million, given the talent they already have in the youngster.

“That might be something they look back on and ‘think did we need to spend that much?”‘, the ex-Liverpool manager added. “Because that boy (Greenwood) is a player, he’s a finisher and I think he’s going to be a top player.”

Greenwood got himself on the scoresheet yesterday, notching his 30th goal in all competitions for the Old Trafford club. Fernandes’ hat-trick and a strike from midfielder Fred gave Sokskjaer’s side a dream start to the Premier League season.

Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to face Southampton on Sunday of next week.

