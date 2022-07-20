Graeme Souness: “Jack Grealish is not a quick learner”

Graeme Souness on Jack Grealish.

Graeme Souness has stated that Jack Grealish is “not a quick learner,” after the winger’s mixed debut campaign for Manchester City last season.

Grealish arrived at the Etihad Stadium for a British record £100 million fee from Aston Villa, and while he pocketed a Premier League winner’s medal, there are many who feel he should have contributed more.

Souness is one of them, as he explained in a recent conversation with Sky Sports colleagues, in association with Sky Bet.

Graeme Souness: “Jack Grealish has not improved.”

“He’s not a quick learner,” said the former Liverpool manager. “All the top players are quick learners. Jack’s had a year and for me he’s not improved.”

When it was put to Souness by Micah Richards that Grealish’s price tag is the reason he comes in for extra criticism, the answer was: “I have not mentioned his transfer fee.”

“City have got some world-class players,” Souness expanded. “I’m looking at what he gives in the 90 minutes. I don’t see any improvement at all in him. Top players are quick learners, Micah.”

Roy Keane on Jack Grealish.

The short debate seemed to be on the verge of getting heated at times, and while Roy Keane feels there is room for improvement in Grealish, he certainly wasn’t as hard on the former Ireland underage international as Souness was.

“We’ll try and give Jack the benefit of the doubt,” said the Corkman. “He’s about 26/27 now, you’re thinking he should have gone to City and maybe adapted a bit quicker, but sometimes it can be difficult.

“He’s gone in and he’s not really had the run of games, he had one or two injuries earlier in the season. He would have been disappointed, even at the last game being left out against his old club Aston Villa, but they got over the line and you’d fully expect Jack to have adapted more to the demands of Man City and of Pep (Guardiola).

“I think Pep would have certainly been intense with him and maybe Jack wasn’t quite used to that. We’ve seen him being left out of big games for City, and Gareth (Southgate) has done the same with England, so the penny has to drop for Jack.

“You want to be a real top player, you’ve got to maybe step up to the plate a bit more and the manager has got to have a bit more trust in him.”

A new season.

Grealish turns 27 in September and you would expect with a year under his belt at City, he might be able to make a greater impact at the club this season.

He was left out of a number of big games towards the end of last season, but with a good pre-season under his belt, perhaps he can show Guardiola just how important he can be during the upcoming campaign.

You can watch the conversation on Grealish in full here.

