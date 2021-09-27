Graeme Souness and Gary Neville disagree on whether Harry Kane is a “good pro”

Graeme Souness and Gary Neville disagree on Harry Kane.

The “good pro” debate reared its head on Super Sunday yesterday and Harry Kane was the subject of the discussion between Graeme Souness and Gary Neville.

Kane’s reputation as a model professional took a bit of a battering over the summer as he attempted to manoeuvre a move from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City.

Harry Kane’s summer of discontent.

At one point it was reported that Kane had skipped training with the North London club, although he strongly denied this, before later confirming that he will be staying at Tottenham “this summer.”

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has often publicly lent his support to Kane and the pair were involved in a high-profile conversation back in May, during which Kane began to hint at his desire for a new challenge.

Neville’s positive opinion on Kane was challenged by his fellow Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness in the aftermath of Spurs’ dismal defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Gary Neville: Harry Kane is a good pro.

“You have no chance at a football club, if you’re a manager, if you don’t have good senior pros,” Souness said when assessing Nuno Espirito Santo’s chances of bringing success to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It’s time for Harry Kane and whoever else who might deem themselves a big player to stand up and be counted.”

“There are some good senior pros in that dressing room,” Neville interjected, before offering up Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as examples.

“I don’t know what your definition of a good pro is,” Souness added, very much having the final word in the conversation.

Gary Neville 🗣 “There’s some good senior pro’s in that dressing room.” Graeme Souness 🗣”I don’t know what your definition of a good pro is.” 🤣 Gary Neville and Graeme Souness discuss Tottenham’s senior pro’s pic.twitter.com/9v0VnE70B1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 26, 2021

Kane’s performance against Arsenal was the latest in a series of sub-par showings of late.

The normally prolific striker has yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League this season and he seemed to be guilty of two mistakes in the build-up to Bukayo Saka’s goal to make it 3-0 to Tottenham’s arch-rivals before half-time on Sunday.

“The youth is shining through for Mikel Arteta!” 🌟 Harry Kane gives the ball away and Arsenal capitalise! Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal three goals up in the first half! 📺 #ARSTOT on Sky Sports PL

📲 https://t.co/AmympGmLP2 pic.twitter.com/LzAnTwdwxf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 26, 2021

Spurs problems run deep.

Even though Son Heung-Min managed to pull one back to make it the final score 3-1, it seems the problems run deep for Nuno and his team.

They won their opening three games of the Premier League season but have now lost the subsequent three and lie 11th in the table behind their North London rivals on goal difference.

If there are a number of strong leaders in the dressing room, as Neville has suggested, then now would be a good time for them to make themselves heard.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, Graeme Souness, harry kane, tottenham hotspur