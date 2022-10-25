Graeme Souness: “No one will remember Erik ten Hag in five years”

Graeme Souness hits out at Erik ten Hag.

Graeme Souness has said that “no one will remember Erik ten Hag” as Manchester United manager five years from now.

As the debate over Ten Hag’s handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation rages on, Souness is of the opinion that much of the drama is of the manager’s making.

Graeme Souness: “No one will remember Erik ten Hag.”

Speaking on talkSPORT on Tuesday, the former Liverpool manager stressed that he would have been clearer with Ronaldo about his role at the beginning of the season, in order to avoid situations like his walk-out against Spurs last week.

“In five years time, Ten Hag will be away from United, and no one will talk about him at Man United,” said Souness. “I would have ironed it out with Ronaldo on day 1. I personally would use him very differently, I still think he’s got something to offer.

“In five years time, no one will remember Ten Hag. Ronaldo will be remembered as arguably the greatest player who has ever kicked a football.”

Erik ten Hag’s stance.

While Ten Hag has faced criticism of his handling of the situation from pundits like Souness and Roy Keane, a large portion of Man United fans have welcomed the Dutchman’s strong stance on the matter.

The manager, backed by the club, decided to remove Ronaldo from the squad for the draw with Chelsea on Saturday, a game which saw strong displays of team spirit after Casemiro’s late equaliser.

Man United.

Ten Hag’s decision to discipline the want-away star is a far cry from last season, when Ronaldo and others regularly appeared undermine the authority of interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was back among his teammates on Tuesday, after training alone for a number of days.

Ten Hag and United are preparing for the visit of Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday, with Ronaldo having started all four games in the competition so far this season.

