Graeme Souness says he “doesn’t regret a word of” of his controversial “man’s game” comments on Sunday

Graeme Souness doesn’t regret “man’s game” comments.

Graeme Souness has said that he “doesn’t regret a word” of his comments which referred to football as a “man’s game” on Sunday.

The former Liverpool manager made the quotes after Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out a fiery 2-2 draw, in which managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows on more than one occasion.

Graeme Souness faces criticism.

Sitting next to 144-times-capped England international Karen Carney, the Scot welcomed the scenes, stating that it’s a “man’s game” and that he was glad that “we’ve got our game back.”

At one point, Carney’s facial expression suggested exasperation at the comments, while fellow England internationals including Eniola Aluko and Bethany England have come out on social media against Souness.

Souness appeared on talkSPORT on Monday morning, and when asked by Simon Jordan if he regretted the comments, the 69-year-old was fairly emphatic in his response.

Graeme Souness: “I don’t regret it.”

“Not a word of it,” he answered. “I’ve been saying for years, the referees have such a major part to play in the success of the Premier League because…we were fast becoming like other leagues where the ref was blowing the whistle all the time, the game didn’t flow, and it just wasn’t a very good watch.”

“Our game has always been unique. It’s always been more meaty, more in your face, more intense, and we’ve got away from that. And I think yesterday…I said ‘we’ve got our game back’.

“You know that is the kind of football I remember playing and our league will be better for it. We are back and the directive to the referees is long overdue. We’ve got our game back.

“I enjoyed two games of football yesterday where men were playing men, and they got about themselves at times. They were falling out with each other.”

“I said we had our game back, it’s the kind of football I remember playing in.” “It was a throwback and I think our game will be better for it.” Graeme Souness addresses his ‘man’s game’ comments on yesterday’s action. pic.twitter.com/hEMMB0tGOL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 15, 2022

Simon Jordan backs “man’s game” comments.

Jordan himself had already taken issue with England’s tweet on Monday morning, after she suggested that Souness should “get in the bin”.

“Oh dear!,” posted the notoriously-outspoken host. “Is this what it’s come down to? .. A man describing a game featuring men can’t apparently use the word men or man in conjugation with a game that featured solely men ! Get over yourself, you do equality and injustice!”

Oh dear 👇 Is this what it’s come down to .. A man describing a game featuring men can’t apparently use the word men or man in conjugation with a game that featured solely men ! Get over yourself, you do equality and injustice ! https://t.co/bBKO5oG3Or — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) August 15, 2022

Souness’ comments came just a fortnight after the England women’s team, which included the aforementioned forward England, won Euro 2022, thus becoming the first team from the country to win a major international honour since the men won the 1966 World Cup.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Graeme Souness