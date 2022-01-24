Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney released from hospital after nasty collision

Grace Moloney released from hospital.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney has been released from hospital after she was injured while playing for Reading FC on Sunday.

The Royals were hosting Birmingham City in the Women’s Super League, and just after the away side went 2-0 up, there was a long delay as Moloney received treatment following a nasty collision.

“Grace Moloney is okay and back home…”

The 28-year-old was then stretchered off and after the game, Reading gave an update on her condition.

“As many of you know Grace was taken to hospital during todays match,” the club said.

“We’re pleased to inform you that she is okay, and back at home. We thank all the medics and emergency services for their speedy actions in coming to her aid. We are all with you G.”

🆕 update on Grace As many of you know Grace was taken to hospital during todays match. We’re pleased to inform you that she is okay, and back at home. We thank all the medics and emergency services for their speedy actions in coming to her aid. We are all with you G 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/o8RFQfSVKB — Reading FC Women (@ReadingFCWomen) January 23, 2022

Reading complete comeback.

Moloney’s injury occurred as she tried in vain to prevent Jade Pennock from putting Birmingham 2-0 up.

With Rhiannon Stewart on in her place, Reading managed to turning the game around, ultimately winning 3-2 to secure a club record fourth consecutive league win.

Moloney came through the ranks at Reading, having grown up in nearby Slough.

She qualifies to play for Ireland through her paternal grandparents, with her grandfather being a native of Tipperary and her grandmother being from Cavan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Moloney (@gracemoloney1)

Grace Moloney’s Ireland career.

Moloney were her first senior cap in 2016, in a 2-0 Cyprus Cup defeat to Austria. During Colin Bell’s time in charge, she largely acted as back-up to first-choice Marie Hourihan but was given her first competitive appearance by Bell’s successor Vera Pauw in December 2020.

Despite Ireland losing 3-1 Germany in the Euro 2022 qualifier, Pauw hailed Moloney’s performance as “fantastic,” but Courtney Brosnan has since emerged as the first-choice for the Dutch coach.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: grace moloney, irlwnt, Republic of Ireland