Goncalo Ramos: Age, current club and transfer plans for Portugal’s new hero

Goncalo Ramos.

Goncalo Ramos came of age on Tuesday night at the World Cup, scoring a historic hat-trick to help Portugal reach only their third-ever quarter-final.

The forward became the first player to score three goals in a World Cup knockout stage match since Tomas Skuhravy did so for Czechoslovakia against Costa Rica in 1990.

Goncalo Ramos fires hat-trick for Portugal.

Ramos’ treble contributed to a 6-1 victory for Portugal over Switzerland, and it was all the more impressive given that he was drafted into the side as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

With multiple cameras fixed on Ronaldo sitting on the bench, Ramos went about his business on the pitch, as he announced himself on the international stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about Portugal’s new hero.

Goncalo Ramos age.

Goncalo Ramos is 21 years old, having been born in the southern Portuguese city of Olhao on June 20th 2001.

Who does Goncalo Ramos play for?

While Ramos truly announced himself on the global stage against Switzerland, his profile has been steadily rising at Benfica over the last couple of years.

He made his first-team debut as an 85th-minute substitute in a Primeira Liga clash against Desportivo das Aves on July 21st 2020, and managed to score two goals during his limited time on the pitch.

Further first-team opportunities would follow the next season, before Ramos played his part in helping Benfica reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2021/22.

It was at that stage of the competition that Ramos scored in a 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, although the Eagles had already lost the first leg 3-1.

With Darwin Nunez now having left for the Merseyside outfit, Ramos has been given more room to shine during the current season, and is the leading scorer in the Portuguese top flight with nine goals, at the time of the World Cup break.

Game ON at Anfield! ✅ Goncalo Ramos draws Benfica level on the night 🤝#UCL pic.twitter.com/Y6mvmYhtjb — Watch the UCL on LiveScore 🇮🇪 (@LiveScoreIE) April 13, 2022

What club is he likely to join?

While Ramos will be enjoying starring for Benfica at home and in the Champions League, Europe’s richest clubs will be on high alert after his exploits in Qatar.

Manchester United were linked by multiple outlets back in September, while Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have also been touted as possible destinations.

Ramos is currently contracted to Benfica until 2026, and if he continues to star on the world stage, potential suitors will have to dig deep in order to secure his signature.

Where can we see Ramos next?

With Ramos in the team, Portugal looked like genuine World Cup contenders during their demolition of Switzerland.

Manager Fernando Santos will now be seriously considering keeping the youngster in the line-up ahead of Ronaldo for the quarter-final meeting with Morocco on Saturday, in a match that RTE 2 will broadcast from 3pm.

Should Benfica hold onto him in January as expected, then Champions League fans will be able to see him against Club Brugge in the round-of-16 in February and March.

If you can’t wait that long, BT Sport regularly show Primeira Liga games, with the broadcaster’s next Benfica match scheduled to be their clash against SC Braga on December 30th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: goncalo ramos, qatar world cup, World Cup