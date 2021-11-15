Glenn Hoddle details furious row with “unprofessional” Alex Ferguson over use of Man United players

Glenn Hoddle reveals Alex Ferguson row.

Glenn Hoddle has shared details of his tetchy relationship with Alex Ferguson during his time as England manager.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder managed his country between 1996 and 1999, during which time Ferguson was one of the most powerful men in English football.

Pair clashed over Man United players.

The Scot dominated the Premier League as manager of Manchester United and his young collection of England stars were key to his success, as the trophies rolled into Old Trafford in the late-1990s.

Ferguson was always protective of the likes of Gary Neville and David Beckham and in his new book, Hoddle reveals just how far that went, detailing a furious phone conversation the pair had before one England friendly.

“Dealing with United wasn’t easy,” Hoddle writes in his new book Playmaker: My Life and the love of Football, as serialised in The Guardian.

Glenn Hoddle: Alex Ferguson was “unprofessional.”

“There were problems getting players to report for duty at times and I had a row with Ferguson over two of his players before one friendly.

“His conduct was unprofessional when we spoke on the phone. I wasn’t going to use the players but I wanted them to join up because we were preparing for the World Cup.

“But he wasn’t having it. He was ranting and raving, even when I said I would send them back once the meetings were out of the way. I can’t repeat what he called me. I just put the phone down.”

Hoddle goes on to state that Ferguson called him back to apologise but later criticised the England manager for putting Neville and Beckham on media duties during the 1998 World Cup in France.

Ferguson not happy with Hoddle World Cup selection.

According to Hoddle, Ferguson also called him up for not picking Beckham for the opening match of that tournament, a game in which England beat Tunisia 2-0.

“It certainly didn’t go down well with Alex Ferguson”, Hoddle says. “And I wasn’t exactly flavour of the month at Old Trafford. I had left out Phil Neville and had issues with another United player when I had to discipline Teddy Sheringham after he was pictured on a night out in the build-up to the tournament.”

Beckham would go on to play and score in England’s final group game against Colombia before his infamous sending off against Argentina in the round of 16.

The 10 remaining men of England went on to be knocked out of the tournament that night and Hoddle would remain in charge until he was dismissed in February 1999.

