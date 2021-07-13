Giorgio Chiellini dedicates Euro 2020 victory to late Italy teammate Davide Astori

Davide Astori passed away in 2018.

Giorgio Chiellini has dedicated Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph to his international teammate Davide Astori, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 31.

Chiellini and Astori shared the Italy dressing room between 2011 and 2017 before the latter tragically passed away in his sleep in March 2018.

Yesterday, as Italy presented the Henri Delauney trophy to President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, team captain Chiellini paid tribute to Astori while also dedicating the victory to Italian people around the globe.

Giorgio Chiellini: “We extend the dedication to Davide Astori.”

“Dear President, allow me to thank you on behalf of myself and the team,” Chiellini said.”Your presence was an important gesture.

“We wanted to dedicate the win to you and the millions of Italians in the world who have never made us feel alone, accompanying us on the journey.

“We extend the dedication to Davide Astori, we would have liked to have him here with us, he is always present in the thoughts and hearts of those who met him.”

Davide Astori was “always smiling.”

Just three days after Astori’s death, Juventus defender Chiellini gave a moving interview after a Uefa Champions League victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, the same London venue in which Italy beat England at the Euro 2020 Final on Sunday.

“I’ve cried many times,” Chiellini said at the time. “He will always be in our hearts. Tomorrow we will to give the ‘last ciao’ to our teammate.

“It’s difficult but we have to continue our lives. In the national team he was always smiling. We would like to continue his smile in our hearts.”

On March 4, 2018, Fiorentina captain Davide Astori died of a cardiac arrest while sleeping in an Udine hotel ahead of the club’s Serie A game against Udinese.

His death led to tributes from around the footballing world, and the Italy team wore shirts with the words ‘Davide sempre con noi’ (Davide always with us) under the crests for their friendly against England on March 27, 2018.

Astori won 14 caps for Italy between 2011 and 2017, scoring his only international goal in the 2013 Fifa Confederations Cup third place play-off against Uruguay, which Italy won on penalties.

