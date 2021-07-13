Gianluigi Donnarumma posts farewell message to AC Milan fans

“Now the time has come to say goodbye.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma has published a farewell message to AC Milan fans ahead of his move to PSG.

The Italy goalkeeper, who was named Uefa Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020, agreed a deal with PSG in June and this evening he has taken to Instagram to say goodbye to AC Milan supporters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianluigi Donnarumma (@gigiodonna99)

Gianluigi Donnarumma bids emotional farewell.

Posting a video – with a fairly banging soundtrack it has to be said – Donnarumma wrote: “Some choices are difficult, but they are part of a man’s growth.

“I arrived at Milan when I was little more than a child, for eight years I wore this shirt with pride, we fought, suffered, won, cried, rejoiced, together with my teammates, my coaches, all those who have done and they are part of the club, together with our fans who are an integral part of what has been a family for many years.

“Now the time has come to say goodbye,” Donnarumma goes on to say. “All the Rossoneri I met, from the first to the last day, will always remain in my heart as an important, indeed fundamental part of the life path that made me who I am.

“I wish Milan all possible successes and I do it with my heart, for the affection that binds me to these colours, a feeling that distance and time cannot erase.”

Gianmuigi Donnarumma’s rise to Euro 2020 glory.

Donnarumma joined AC Milan as a 14-year-old, following in the footsteps of his older brother Antonio who was already at the club.

At the age of 16 years and 242 days, he became the second youngest goalkeeper to start a match in Italian professional history when he was picked in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo in October 2015.

Almost immediately, he established himself as Milan’s first-choice stopper with a series of impressive performances.

It hasn’t always been rosy though, as a 2017 contract dispute led to Milan supporters unveiling a banner telling Donnarumma to leave the club.

Once that was resolved, the goalkeeper continued to impress for club and country and his two penalty shootout saves in the Euro 2020 Final against England were the crowning glory of an incredible tournament for both himself and Italy.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is joining a star-studded PSG squad.

Donnarumma is just the latest in a series of summer signings for PSG as they continue their quest to capture the Champions League trophy for the first time in their history.

They have already snapped up Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his star-studded squad.

Getting past Marquinhos and Ramos will be a tough enough task for opponents this season and with Donnarumma in goal behind them, and Neymar and Kylian Mbappe firing up front, you would have to expect PSG to at least recapture the Ligue 1 title from LOSC Lille’s grasp this season.

READ NEXT: Arsenal have lost to Hibernian in their opening pre-season game

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ac milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma, psg