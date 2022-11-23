Germany issue powerful anti-Fifa statement just minutes after on-pitch protest

Germany protest Fifa stance.

Germany have taken a strong stance against Fifa on Wednesday afternoon, by issuing a statement in protest at what they see as football’s governing body taking away their voice.

Ahead of the World Cup, Germany were one of seven European nations whose captains were due to wear OneLove “rainbow” armbands in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community.

Germany players protest in photo.

However, with homosexuality illegal in Qatar, where the World Cup is being held, a last-minute u-turn saw Fifa threaten the captains with a yellow card if any of them took to the pitch wearing the armband.

Ahead of Germany’s match against Japan on Wednesday, rumours swirled on social media that their captain Manuel Neuer was due to wear the armband and take a yellow card in defiance of Fifa.

That did not materialise, but all 11 starting players did then cover their mouths for the pre-match photo at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Germany sending a strong message to FIFA in their team photo ahead of their game against Japan 🤫 🤐 🇩🇪 #WorldcupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/PRKdwIX9uu — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) November 23, 2022

Germany statement.

Just minutes later, the German Football Association posted a powerful message on social media to reiterate the stance of the players and everyone involved in German football.

“We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect,” posted the DFB.

“Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard. It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable.

“That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”

It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position. pic.twitter.com/tiQKuE4XV7 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 23, 2022

LGBT rights.

While many supporters, including Roy Keane, felt that players should have taken a yellow card as punishment, this alternative action by the Germans is sure to annoy all the right people, including Fifa.

It remains to be seen where other countries, such as England and Wales, follows suit in their next World Cup games.

