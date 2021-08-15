German football icon Gerd Muller passes away aged 75

Gerd Muller passes away.

German football legend Gerd Muller has passed away at the age of 75, it has been confirmed.

The news was confirmed this afternoon by Bayern Munich, the club with whom Muller won three consecutive European Cups in the 1970s.

FC Bayern are mourning the passing of Gerd Müller. The FC Bayern world is standing still today. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 15, 2021

German football in mourning.

A statement said: The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Muller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75.

“Müller made history with Bayern and the Germany national team. He scored an incredible 566 goals in 607 competitive appearances for Bayern and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, as well as being top scorer seven times. He got 68 goals in 62 caps for the national team.”

“As well as those three European Cups, Muller also won four Bundesliga titles with Bayern during a 15-year spell at the club.

Nicknamed Der Bomber, Muller remains the club’s record goalscorer and also enjoyed a brief spell playing in the United States, lining out for Fort Lauderdale Strikers between 1979 and 1981.

Der DFB trauert um einen der größten deutschen Fußballer aller Zeiten. Ruhe in Frieden, Gerd Müller. Wir sind in Gedanken bei seiner Frau und Familie. pic.twitter.com/rfVj37Zkrt — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) August 15, 2021

Gerd Muller’s glittering career.

Muller also won the 1974 World Cup with West Germany on home soil, four years after winning the Golden Boot at the same tournament in Mexico, where he scored 10 goals.

In all, he scored 62 goals in 68 games for his country, which was the all-time record until it was broken by Miroslav Klose at the 2014 World Cup.

He also picked up the Ballon D’Or in 1970.

Speaking about his passing, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said: “The news of Gerd Müller’s death deeply saddens us all. He’s one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football.

“As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts.”

Club President Herbert Hainer added: “Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans. Gerd Müller was the greatest striker there’s ever been, and a fine person and character of world football.

“We’re all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family. FC Bayern wouldn’t be the club we all love today without Gerd Müller. His name and memory will live on forever.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bayern Munich, gerd muller, Germany