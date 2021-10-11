Georginio Wijnaldum says he is “not completely happy” at Paris Saint-Germain

Midfielder outlines Paris Saint-Germain unhappiness.

Georginio Wijnaldum has said that he is “not completely happy” at PSG, just four months after signing for the Ligue 1 club.

The Dutch midfielder was one of PSG’s early summer signings before he was followed by big names such as Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and, most significantly of all, Lionel Messi.

Wijnaldum has yet to score or assist for has new club and has only started one of club’s last five Ligue 1 matches as manager Mauricio Pochettino appears to show preference for Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye in centre-midfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum: I’m not completely happy.

“I can’t say I’m completely happy,” Wijnaldum has told Dutch media while away on international duty with the Netherlands.

“Because the situation is not what I wanted. But that’s football and I’ll have to learn to deal with that. I’m a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around.

“I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult.”

Georginio Wijnaldum enjoyed successful Liverpool spell.

Wijnaldum was a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side as they won the Champions League in 2019 before following that up with a Premier League title a year later.

The 30-year-old left Anfield this summer after his contract expired, leading to much disappointment from a large portion of Liverpool fans.

During his five-year spell on Merseyside, Wijnaldum played 237 times and scored 22 goals, most notably a brace against Barcelona in the club’s remarkable Champions League semi-final comeback in 2019.

He captained the side on a number of occasions last season in the absence of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk and was still seen by Liverpool supporters as an important member of the team.

Wijnaldum: I didn’t feel loved.

However, Wijnaldum explained his exit recently by saying: “There was some moment when I didn’t feel love and appreciated there.

“Not by my teammates, not the people at Melwood. I know they all loved me and I loved them. It was not from that side, more from the other side.

“The fans in the stadium and the fans in social media were two different things. In the stadium, I can say nothing bad about them. They always supported me.

“On social media, if we lost I was the one who got the blame — [claiming] that I wanted to leave.”

Despite Wijnaldum’s apparent dismay, PSG sit top of Ligue 1 with eight wins and one defeat from their opening nine games.

