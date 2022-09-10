KAA Gent v Shamrock Rovers: Day, time and TV details for Europa Conference League tie

KAA Gent v Shamrock Rovers: TV details.

Shamrock Rovers face the first trip of their Europa Conference League group campaign this Thursday, when they travel to Belgium to face KAA Gent.

The Hoops began their first European group campaign since 2011 with a 0-0 draw against Swedish outfit Djurgardens at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

With Gent and Molde FK also playing out the same scoreline on the opening night, it means the group is finely poised heading into matchday 2.

Here’s when and how you can watch KAA Gent v Shamrock Rovers in the Europa Conference League.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Stephen Bradley’s men will be coming up against KAA Gent from the Flemish region of Belgium.

While the club’s name may suggest a warm welcome for the League of Ireland champions, it’s not going to be an easy trip against the Belgian cup holders.

Gent have been mainstays in European group football since the early-2010s, and topped their Europa Conference League group last season.

The club’s only domestic top flight title came in 2014/15, and they followed this up by reaching the Champions League knockout stage the next season, only to be eliminated by Wolfsburg in the round of 16.

What is at stake?

Now that Rovers are playing group stage football, every point or win on offer is lucrative to the club’s coffers.

Thursday night’s draw earned them €166,000, while every win in the group will see them bank a minimum of €500,000.

Aside from the money, there’s the prestige of qualifying for post-Christmas knockout football, something which an Irish club has never achieved since the group stage system was introduced to European competitions.

How can I watch KAA Gent v Shamrock Rovers on TV?

Don’t get caught out by the early kick-off, as Shamrock Rovers and Gent will get underway at 5.45pm.

The match will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two, with coverage beginning at 5.30pm.

BT Sport will also broadcast the game, as part of their Europa Conference League coverage.

