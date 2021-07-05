Gennaro Gattuso feels that Spurs fans haven’t forgotten the incident.

Gennaro Gattuso has suggested that a 2011 clash with Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Joe Jordan may have been a factor in the club’s decision not to offer him the manager’s job.

Gattuso, then playing for AC Milan, famously clashed with Jordan on the side of the San Siro pitch during a Champions League encounter, with the Italian appearing to headbutt Harry Redknapp’s assistant.

The altercation hasn’t been forgotten by Gattuso, who feels that it may have been a factor in Tottenham’s decision not to appoint him as manager, after a deal appeared to be close last month.

“At the limit, their fans may have been left with the image of my fight with Jordan in 2011, who was their assistant manager at the time,” Gattuso said to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Tottenham supporter campaign.

News of Tottenham’s talks with Gattuso was met with backlash from fans, who started a #NoToGattuso hashtag on social media, based largely on alleged historic comments from Gattuso about women in football, same-sex marriage and racism.

Gattuso has denied this, saying: “Me racist, sexist and homophobic? That’s not true, ask my former teammates. Only some of my statements have been misrepresented.

“Keyboard hatred.”

“My story teaches that keyboard hatred is something dangerous and underestimated. I am a public figure and I have the strength to react, but there are many other people who may not succeed and maybe throw themselves out of the window out of weakness.”

Gattuso was one of a number of candidates who entered talks with Tottenham about replacing Jose Mourinho, with Paulo Fonseca and Antonio Conte also considered for the role.

The job eventually went to former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, with his appointment confirmed by the club last week.

On May 25th, Gennaro Gattuso was confirmed as the new manager of Serie A club Fiorentina. However, on June 17th, both parties agreed to rescind the appointment.

Gattuso has previously managed AC Milan and Napoli, winning the Coppa Italia with the latter in 2019/20.

