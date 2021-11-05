The new Man City deal that could impact the future of Gavin Bazunu

Man City goalkeeper signs new deal.

Gavin Bazunu’s potential future as first-choice Man City goalkeeper has taken a blow after USA international Zack Steffen signed a new contract at the club.

Since the beginning of last season, Steffen has acted as understudy to first-choice net-minder Ederson, with Irish youngster Bazunu being sent out loan to Rochdale during the last campaign before heading to Portsmouth back in June.

While Bazunu has impressed for both club and country during this period, the 19-year-old’s short-term chances of taking Ederson’s jersey appear remote. However, he naturally would have had designs on replacing the Brazilian at some point in the future or at least becoming Pep Guardiola’s second choice.

Steffen’s new contract runs until 2025, indicating that the manager is happy with his contribution as back-up to Ederson for the time being, but at such a young age, Bazunu has plenty of time on his side to impress the Catalan.

Gavin Bazunu eyes another loan away from Man City.

He could be doing so at a higher level than League One Portsmouth next season, as it was recently reported that the Dubliner is looking for a Premier League home for the 2022/23 season.

For his parent club’s part, The Sun states that Man City are “confident Bazunu will play for them down the line and want to see him stretched at Championship level next.”

Bazunu sprung into the international limelight earlier this year when he made his senior Republic of Ireland debut in the dismal World Cup qualifying defeat to Luxembourg in March.

He has since gone on to win six further caps and seems to have firmly established himself as Stephen Kenny’s number one goalkeeper.

Back in September, the ex-Shamrock Rovers man had the eyes of the world fixed upon him when Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take a penalty with Ali Daei’s international goalscoring record in his sights.

However, Bazunu wasn’t to be beaten from 12 yards and while Ronaldo eventually scored two late goals to seal the record and overturn a 1-0 deficit, the goalkeeper’s performance ensured that his name was on the lips of football fans all over the world.

Bazunu is expected to be back between the Ireland sticks for the upcoming return matches against both Portugal and Luxembourg.

