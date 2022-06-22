New insight into Gavin Bazunu’s work ethic and dressing room leadership

Gavin Bazunu.

When Southampton finalised the transfer of Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City last week, everyone knew that the Saints were getting a very talented goalkeeper.

The 20-year-old Firhouse native has come on leaps and bounds over the past 18 months, establishing himself as Ireland’s first-choice stopper, while winning the Portsmouth Player of the Season award for his performances throughout the 2021/22 season.

Gavin Bazunu’s leadership skills.

Not far from the south-coast club, Southampton were keeping an eye on their rivals on-loan goalkeeper, with a view to bringing him in as competition for Alex McCarthy, and they got what they wanted last week when Bazunu signed a five-year contract at St. Mary’s.

While the Southampton scouts would have seen exactly what Bazunu brings on the pitch, they also would have looked into his behind-the-scenes persona, which, according to The Athletic, is quite an impressive one.

“Although a loan player still in his teens, he was unafraid to speak up in front of team-mates and hold them to account,” reads an article published on Wednesday, and that will be music to the ears of Southampton fans, as well as those of Ireland.

Work ethic.

But that’s not all. The piece titled ‘Why Southampton signed Gavin Bazunu: Confidence, mental strength, sweeping ability,’ also points to the youngster’s strong work ethic and desire to improve.

“Before games, Bazunu was an advocate of detailed pre-match analysis, constantly watching clips of the opposition to understand where and when his passing angles would be if a particular scenario arose.”

The piece, written by Jacob Tanswell and Dan Sheldon, suggests that while McCarthy will provide the main competition for Bazunu between the sticks, 40-year-old third-choice Willy Caballero will act as his mentor.

Southampton goalkeeping options.

Last season’s back-up Fraser Forster has moved onto Tottenham Hotspur, and while Saints have signed another goalkeeper in Mateusz Lis this summer, the Polish underage international is expected to be sent out on loan.

Southampton have reportedly assured Bazunu that he will be their first-choice, even if it’s not clear if that will be his status from the beginning of the season.

However, with characteristics like the ones mentioned above, it’s easy to see why the club wanted to bringing the former Shamrock Rovers man in.

