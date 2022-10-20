The stats behind Gavin Bazunu’s first Premier League clean sheet

Gavin Bazunu stats.

Gavin Bazunu kept his first Premier League clean sheet on Wednesday night, while also coming out on top on the stats front.

Up until Southampton’s 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, sealed by a first-half Che Adams goal, the Saints were the only Premier League side yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

First Premier League clean sheet for Gavin Bazunu.

While Bazunu’s performances have largely been admirable, he will be relieved to finally remove that weight from his shoulders in his 11th top flight game for the south-coast club.

The young Ireland goalkeeper was key to the Saints grinding out a victory against their neighbours, pulling off three big saves to keep the Cherries at bay.

For his efforts, Bazunu came out on top in WhoScored‘s player ratings for the game, with his 7.52 rating making him the star man on the night.

This was his best rating of the season on the statistics website, beating his 7.3 showing from Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Bazunu also achieved his highest passing success rate of the season, with his 70% accuracy beating the 67.6% he recorded in a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa last month.

While the 20-year-old’s saves proved crucial, there was one scary moment towards the end when he spilled an attempted catch from Marcus Tavernier’s corner, only to be saved by Mohammed Salisu’s goal-line clearance.

Overall, the performance and clean sheet will build on the confidence Bazunu should already have gained from being a first-choice Premier League goalkeeper at such a young age.

TFW you keep your first Premier League clean-sheet 👑#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/PZSWAEq3ZM — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 19, 2022

Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl was quick to acknowledge his shot-stopper’s performance afterwards, as he spoke of his relief at his side keeping their first clean sheet.

“It’s important for everybody; for the players and for Gavin,” the Austrian coach told the club website. “His first [clean sheet] in the Premier League and he had to wait a long time, but sometimes you have to wait in your life to come into the right water.”

The next target for Bazunu will be back-to-back clean sheets and with league leaders Arsenal coming to St. Mary’s this Sunday, which would be huge achievement.

